Kate Middleton working hard behind the scenes - get all the details

The Duchess of Cambridge has been hard at work, undertaking a series of secret engagements in recent days. Court Circular confirmed that Kate held an Early Years Initiatives meeting at Kensington Palace on Tuesday morning, most likely after doing the school run. Experts gathered at the palace to discuss Kate's project, the Early Years initiative. She also held another meeting with the panel on Friday after receiving Jason Knauf, who will soon become the Chief Executive of the Royal Foundation.

Jason, who has worked with Prince William and Kate for the past couple of years, is the Senior Adviser to the royal couple and his responsibilities include advising Their Royal Highnesses on their charitable initiatives – including work on the environment, mental health, and early childhood – and supporting a review of the charitable structures that underpin their work.

In July, the palace announced that Jason would be replacing Lorraine Heggessey as CEO of The Royal Foundation on 1 October. At the time of the news, Prince William and Kate said in a statement: "Lorraine has played an integral role in our charitable initiatives over the last two and a half years. We are very grateful for her hard work and support, and wish her the very best for the future. We are pleased that Jason has been appointed as CEO and very much look forward to working with him in his new role."

These engagements come while Kate's brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan take on their royal tour of Southern Africa, which kicked off on Monday. The royal couple, who have also taken little Archie with them, were guests at a youth reception at the British High Commissioner's residence on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Meghan had opened up about life as a parent when she and Harry were invited to meet a Muslim Cape Town family, and have afternoon tea in their home.

