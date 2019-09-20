Kensington Palace release previously unseen photo of Kate Middleton The Duchess of Cambridge looks so impressed with the winning entry from her Blue Peter garden competition

The Royal Family carry out hundreds of engagements in private, but it’s always great when we get to see their work behind-the-scenes. Kensington Palace has released a previously unseen photo of the Duchess of Cambridge as she picked out the winning entry for CBBC’s Blue Peter Royal Garden competition, alongside Ben from the RHS and young ambassador George Hassall.

Kate, 37, can be seen smiling as she views the entries, wearing the pink L.K. Bennett midi dress seen on her at the polo match earlier this summer.

READ: Kate Middleton reveals she can't believe how fast Prince George is growing up as she meets mums - best photos

Kate views the competition entries with George and Ben

She appeared on Blue Peter in June asking children to design a sculpture for her ‘Back to Nature’ garden. Jessica, 12, from Lincolnshire impressed the judging panel with her wooden butterfly design, which features a trellis made of recycled metal for brightly coloured clematis flowers to grow over.

The Duchess got to see the creation with her own eyes when she visited RHS Wisley in Surrey last week, saying: "Oh wow, look at it - it's amazing. It's enormous."

She added: "It's going to be so lovely year after year coming back to see how it's growing and how it's all developing."

The Duchess of Cambridge joined @CBBC’s #BluePeter to unveil the winner of their Royal Garden Competition 🍃 at @RHSWisley – congratulations Jessica on your winning design! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/qTW0sFfE89 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 19, 2019

Jessica’s winning design was brought to life by professional crafts people over the course of a week.

The Duchess is the proud owner of both a gold Blue Peter Badge and a new green badge - which is awarded to champions of the environment, conservation and nature. She and husband William received gold badges when they visited the set in December 2017 for their campaign work on mental health and issues affecting children.

READ: What Michelle Dockery really thought of Kate Middleton's visit to Downton Abbey

Kate chatted to young mothers and their babies at the children's centre

On Thursday, Kate stepped out for a previously unannounced engagement to visit the Sunshine House Children and Young People's Health and Development Centre in Southwark, south London to highlight the work of the Family Nurse Partnership, which supports young mothers.

The Duchess told one mum that “children grow up so quickly” and said she “can’t believe that George is six already.”

Prince George began Year 2 at Thomas’s Battersea earlier this month and his sister Princess Charlotte, four, has joined him at the school, starting in Reception.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.