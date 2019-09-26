VIDEO: Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle coo over royal baby Archie in adorable footage shared on Instagram Adorable baby Archie certainly made an impression when he met Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Wednesday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a beautiful video showing the highlights of baby Archie's very first royal outing. The youngster accompanied his mum and dad to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town on Wednesday, giving royal fans the first real glimpse of the couple's bouncing baby boy! The video of Archie's visit included Desmond gently giving him a high five, Meghan holding him up and playing with him, and little Archie gurgling happily at his dad. Posted on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official account, the caption read: "Thanks Cape Town for another impactful and memorable day! A few more highlights of this very special visit with Archbishop Desmond Tutu."

Royal fans loved the video, with one writing: "Such a beautiful day seeing your family together. Thank you for including Archie," while another added: "The MOST adorable, happy wee bae and family." A third person added: "Harry is looking SO sweet to the baby and is so supportive for his wife." The royal couple and Archie met with Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka, to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world. Following the engagement, they shared a snap of Archie with the Archbishop, writing: "Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!"

The Archbishop showed little Archie with gifts during their visit, including a book of Children's Bible Stories and an illustrated copy of Desmond And The Very Mean Word written by the Archbishop himself, and based on a true story from his childhood in South Africa. Other gifts for the family included a children's songbook containing the work of Patricia Schonstein, who opened a pre-school in Grahamstown in 1984 in defiance of Apartheid rules.

Archie paid a visit to Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town

Archie was quite content during the visit, and didn't seem to mind the photographers at all. Commenting on his calm demeanour, Meghan said: "He’s an old soul," while Harry said of the cameras: "I think he is used to it already." Ahead of their tour, a royal source previously told HELLO! that Harry and Meghan hoped to include their son at some point in the programme. We can't wait to see if he makes a second appearance!