Prince Harry reassures Meghan Markle she looks amazing after post-baby self doubt

The Duke of Sussex was the perfect husband on Tuesday night as he was spotted reassuring his wife Meghan how amazing she looks just five months after giving birth to their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, whilst attending the WellChild Awards. Prince Harry, 35, made the sweet comments whilst chatting to 10-year-old Emmie Narayn-Nicholas (who won an award for her idea Emmie's Kitchen) and her mum Eve during the reception.

The couple told Emmie that they loved the idea of her kitchen, while Eve added: “They were very lovely. When she sat down I said 'Oh you look amazing and you’ve just had a baby'. He looked at her and went 'See I told you!' in a way that we would...It did feel like they were very down to earth."

The Duchess brought back a sentimental outfit for the awards, wearing her green Parosh dress from their engagement announcement in November 2017 with her Sentaler camel coat, Manolo Blahnik heels and a Montunas scarf bag.

Meghan wore her green engagement dress for the awards

The couple attended the charity bash at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Tuesday night and met the winners of each award category and their families before the ceremony. Emmie was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2017 and during long stays in hospital, she came up with the idea to make home-cooked meals for parents and families of young patients at the Ronald McDonald House next to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. Emmie's Kitchen opened in June 2018 and the team make home-cooked meals for patients once a month.

During the awards, Harry was visibly moved when he delivered his speech, talking about when he and Meghan were expectant parents. He said, before breaking down in tears: "Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child - no one else did at the time, but we did…"

After a moment's silence, Harry cleared his throat and continued: "I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own."

The couple also revealed that baby Archie takes after his father and has red hair and that Meghan had also taken the tot to his first playgroup.

