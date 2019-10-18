Princess Eugenie announces exciting new role: 'It's an honour to join them' Eugenie shared some inspiring news with her social media followers

Princess Eugenie has announced an exciting new role on a very important day. The royal revealed on Instagram on Friday that she has become a Patron of Anti-Slavery International on Anti-Slavery Day. Sharing a photo of herself at an event with her new team, Eugenie said: "On Anti-Slavery Day today, I am proud to announce that I am becoming a Patron of Anti-Slavery International@ antislaveryinternational. They are an inspiring team who are working tirelessly to end Modern Day Slavery and Human Trafficking. Founded by one of the original English abolitionists, Thomas Clarkson in 1839, this organisation is turning 180 years old this year and it's an honour to join them in their mission. I met with the team recently and last night joined CEO Jasmine O'Conner and fellow patron Baroness Lola Young. #endslavery #endslaverynow."

The 29-year-old received a flurry of support from her Instagram followers, with one commenting: "This is great news, fantastic charity doing such important work!" Another added: "May your goal be achieved swiftly and may lives be saved and changed through this organization!" A third gushed: "A much important cause Your Royal Highness! Congratulations on your continued work in this matter."

Princess Eugenie is proud of her new role

October is an important month for Eugenie. Not only did she celebrate her first anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank on 12 October, but she will also be marking something else close to her heart. On 19 October, anti-slavery charity A21 are organising a global fundraising event, Walk For Freedom, which will see thousands of people from around the world taking part to make a stand against slavery and raise awareness of the current situation. Eugenie's charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective, recently encouraged people to take part in the walk.

Eugenie is now Patron of Anti-Slavery International

Eugenie and her best friend Julia De Boinville are the founders of The Anti-Slavery Collective, which they set up in 2017 after they went on a trip to India and witnessed first-hand the extent to which slavery still exists. On the official website, they explain their story: "We met on the bus going on a school trip and we knew that this was just the beginning of a life-long adventure and friendship! After following each other around the world, then to Newcastle University, and into our careers; in 2012 we went on a trip to Kolkata, India." The best friends "were shocked to discover the extent to which slavery still exists," which has led them to campaign for the end of human trafficking.

