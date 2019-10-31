Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hint at baby Archie's Halloween costume The Sussexes shared a Halloween message with their fans

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a throwback photo in honour of Halloween on Thursday – and gave a hint at what they may have dressed baby Archie as. Prince Harry and Meghan are celebrating their first Halloween with their five-month-old son, who they called their "little pumpkin", in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Writing on their Sussex Royal Instagram account, the royal couple wrote: "Happy Halloween! 'Wishing you all a safe and fun Halloween from our family (and our little pumpkin) to yours!'" The message was shared alongside a photo taken two days before Halloween in 2018, during Prince Harry and Meghan's royal tour of New Zealand.

The Duke and Duchess shared this photo for Halloween

The couple had attended a special effects workshop, where they were greeted by actors dressed in an array of spooky Halloween costumes. The photo shows Meghan – who was pregnant with baby Archie at the time – laughing as she held hands with her husband, surrounded by a group including Vikings and witches.

This year, Prince Harry and Meghan are likely to be spending Halloween at home in Windsor with their baby boy. The Duchess is known to be a fan of the holiday, and previously shared a photo on Instagram as she celebrated with Harry in 2016 – just over a week before their secret relationship came to light.

The Duke flew to Toronto to spend some time with Meghan when she was filming Suits, and they reportedly attended a Halloween party together. A photo posted by Meghan at the time showed her hiding behind a huge carved pumpkin with a smiley face – and it is likely Harry was the one behind the camera.

The Duke and Duchess called Archie their "little pumpkin"

Three years later, they're celebrating with their own little pumpkin – baby Archie, who recently joined them on their royal tour of Africa in September. It's not known when we will next see the young royal, as Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly planning to take a six-week break from royal duties to spend more quality time with their son, and travel to Los Angeles where they will be close to Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland.

