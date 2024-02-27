Princess Alexandra makes rare public appearance with daughter Marina Ogilvy

Princess Alexandra made her first public appearance since King Charles' coronation last May.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, 87, was among the guests to attend a memorial service for the late King Constantine, the former King of Greece in Windsor on Tuesday.

Alexandra used a wheelchair as she was seated next to her daughter, Marina Ogilvy, inside St George's Chapel. The Princess' son, James Ogilvy, and his wife, Julia, and Alexandra's brothers, the Duke of Kent, and Prince Michael of Kent, also attended the thanksgiving service.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: William misses godfather’s memorial service due to personal matter

She is still listed as a working member of the royal family and carried out three engagements in 2023, including attending the coronation and presenting medals to members of The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeth's Own) in her role as Deputy Colonel-in-Chief. Her last public outing was at the Chelsea Flower Show on 22 May.

She was one of the senior royals to feature in the King and Queen's coronation portraits, taken at Buckingham Palace - pictured between the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who linked arms with the Princess.

© Getty Princess Alexandra and Marina Ogilvy seated alongside Prince Andrew

Alexandra's husband, Sir Angus Ogilvy, passed away in 2004. She still resides in their family home, Thatched House Lodge in Richmond, London.

Her relationship with her daughter Marina was somewhat complicated in the 1990s. When Marina confirmed she was expecting a baby with her then-boyfriend and freelance photographer, Paul Mowatt, she told the tabloid Today that her parents, Princess Alexandra and Sir Angus, had allegedly tried to pressure her into having an abortion or a shotgun wedding. When she refused both options, she claimed that they cut off her funds.

© Getty Princess Alexandra was seated in the front row with her daughter Marina

Marina eventually wed Paul in February 1990, just a few months before their daughter, Zenouska, arrived in May.

The couple went on to have a son, Christian, in 1993, but they later divorced in 1997. Marina has since reconciled with her royal relatives and reportedly lives on the Windsor estate.

Meanwhile, Princess Alexandra's son, James Ogilvy, is a British landscape designer, and founder and editor of Luxury Briefing. He and his wife, Julia, share two children – Flora Vesterberg and Alexander Ogilvy, born in 1994 and 1996 respectively.