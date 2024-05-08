The Duke of Westminster makes rare comment about wedding to fiancée Olivia Henson

Prince George and Prince Archie's godfather, the Duke of Westminster, has made a rare comment about his upcoming wedding to fiancée Olivia Henson.

The 33-year-old made the sweet remark during a jam-packed outing on Tuesday which saw the pair visit three charities in Chester.

© Grosvenor 2024 The couple visited Chester on Tuesday

Whilst visiting a parent-toddler music programme at Chester Cathedral, the same spot where the lovebirds will tie the knot on 7 June, the couple seemed relaxed, but the Duke was quick to reflect on how he will be feeling in exactly a month's time.

He told the Dean of Chester: "The next time we'll be here will be slightly more nerve-wracking."

© Grosvenor 2024 The Duke and Olivia will walk down the aisle at Chester Cathedral next month

At the Cathedral, Hugh and Olivia joined a pilot session of a new parent-toddler programme called Small Sounds that provides free, weekly music groups for 0 – 5-year-olds. Delivered by national charity The Cathedral Music Trust, the programme also trains music staff to develop their skills and experience in early years practice.

While at the Cathedral, the couple also met members of the Cathedral Music team, who are poised to play an important role on their big day.

As Chair of both Grosvenor and the Westminster Foundation, the Duke takes an active interest in investing in the development of Chester City Centre, including investing in opportunities for children and young people.

© Grosvenor 2024 The Duke and Olivia also visted Studio by Storyhouse

Hugh and Olivia's wedding is set to be one of the biggest society weddings of the year. While the guest list is likely to be kept under wraps, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children could make an appearance.

© Getty Images Hugh attended Prince Harry's wedding with Charlie van Straubenzee in 2018

Hugh shares a close bond with Prince William and Princess Kate and attended Prince George's christening at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace after being named as one of his godparents. Meanwhile, King Charles is also one of Hugh's godparents.

After a wedding date was confirmed, a spokesperson for the Duke and Miss Henson said: "The couple have chosen the cathedral for both its beauty and long association with the Grosvenor family, including to the Duke personally. Cheshire is the Grosvenor family's ancestral home and as Miss Henson's connection to the region continues to grow, they are keen to plan their wedding there.

© Getty Images Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster is close to William and Harry

"The Duke and Miss Henson became engaged at Eaton Hall in April and have been incredibly grateful for the warm messages of congratulations they have received since then."