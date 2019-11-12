Prince Charles shares first Instagram post for poignant reason Charles and wife Camilla have over 893,000 social media followers

The Prince of Wales has shared his first personal Instagram post ahead of his visit to India on Wednesday. Prince Charles, 70, shared a photo of himself with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, to their 893,000 followers on Clarence House's social media account on Tuesday.

Paying tribute to the Sikh community, he wrote: "As I depart for India, on my tenth official visit, I did just want to convey my warmest best wishes to all of you in the Sikh Community in the United Kingdom, and across the Commonwealth, on the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

"The principles on which Guru Nanak founded the Sikh religion, and which guide your lives to this day, are ones which can inspire us all – hard work, fairness, respect, and selfless service to others. In embodying these values, Sikhs have made the most profound contribution to the life of this country, and continue to do so, in every imaginable field, just as you do in so many other places around the world.

"This week, as Sikhs everywhere honour the founder of your faith, my wife and I wanted you to know just how much your community is valued and admired by us all, and that our thoughts are with you at this very special time."

Charles lays a wreath, on behalf of the Queen, at the Cenotaph

Charles will carry out engagements with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance, in New Delhi, India on 13 and 14 November. The Prince will celebrate his 71st birthday on Thursday while in India, spending his birthday apart from Camilla, but the couple will be reunited for their tour of New Zealand from 17 to 23 November.

The royals were out in force over the weekend at events to commemorate Remembrance. Charles and Camilla sat in the front row with the Queen with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday. The Prince also laid a wreath on behalf of Her Majesty, for the third time since 2017, at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

