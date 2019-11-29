The Queen was joined by one of her beloved furry companions, as she left Buckingham Palace to travel to Windsor Castle on Thursday. The 93-year-old monarch was pictured by MailOnline with her dorgi Candy – one of her corgi-daschund mixed breed pooches – perched on her lap as she was driven from her London residence. Her Majesty was wrapped up in a khaki jacket with a silk blue and white floral headscarf, and she added a pop of dark pink lipstick.

The Queen has always owned at least one corgi since ascending the throne in 1952 and her love of the breed began when she was a teenager, having been given one of her own, Susan, for her 18th birthday. During her reign she has owned more than 30 corgis, many of whom were direct descendants of her first dog.

The Queen with her corgis in 1974 at Aberdeen airport

Sadly, the last of the Queen's corgis died in 2018, ending her 74-year connection with the breed. Her Majesty still has two dorgis, Vulcan and Candy, but her late dog Willow was the last pet with a link to her original family of royal corgis.

The monarch's dresser Angela Kelly revealed the Queen had the best reaction, when her personal jeweller Harry Collins, tripped over one of her pooches during a meeting at Buckingham Palace.

In her book, The Other Side of the Coin: the Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, Angela says: "Having read somewhere that where possible, one should not turn their back on The Queen, he proceeded to walk away backwards. Unfortunately, Mr Collins failed to notice Linnet, one of Her Majesty's corgis, lying on the floor behind him. He tripped over Linnet and ended up next to the dog, lying spread-eagled on the carpet.

"Terrified that he'd hurt one of The Queen's dogs, Harry frantically rubbed Linnet's chest, apologising profusely, but Her Majesty reassured Mr Collins and told him not to worry: it was not his fault as the corgis had a terrible habit of lying in the most awkward places."

