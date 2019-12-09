Kate Middleton spotted taking tennis lessons at exclusive London club The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her love of sport

The Duchess of Cambridge has been perfecting her serve in her free time, according to reports. Tennis fan Kate, 37, has been receiving lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in Fulham, the Mail On Sunday states. A club regular said: "She's really very good. She comes down and trains with her tennis coach with her security looming in the background. Sometimes they fetch her stray balls."

Kate playing tennis in Essex in 2018

Kate, who is a regular at Wimbledon every year, took over the role of patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club from the Queen in 2016. The Duchess has even shown off her sporting prowess at royal engagements and has taken part in tennis workshops with Judy Murray and a group of school children.

Earlier this year HELLO! revealed that the Duchess has been taking her eldest children Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, to the private members club. An insider told HELLO!: "Kate has been at Hurlingham a lot over the summer. She takes all the kids. There's a gorgeous playground they all love, and George and Charlotte have tennis lessons. They all pile into the clubhouse afterwards for lunch or tea and they're never bothered, they're just like any normal family. They all seem to really love it there."

Kate taking part in Judy Murray's tennis workshop in 2016

Tennis pro Roger Federer also revealed that George had been having private lessons with him and praised the young royal's technique. The Swiss sportsman attended Kate's sister Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017.

The Hurlingham Club is just a 25-minute drive from the Cambridges' London residence, Kensington Palace, and boasts several outdoor tennis courts and a swimming pool within its 42 acres of grounds. There's also a children's playground with tree houses, a zip wire and climbing walls.

