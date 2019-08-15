Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's favourite hangout spot in London revealed She's a big sports fan

Like many parents, the Duchess of Cambridge has been racking her brains, thinking of ways to keep her elder children Prince George and Princess Charlotte entertained during the long summer holidays. One way has been to head to her favourite hangout spot in London, Fulham-based private members club, The Hurlingham Club.

An insider revealed to HELLO!: "Kate has been at Hurlingham a lot over the summer. She takes all the kids. There's a gorgeous playground they all love, and George and Charlotte have tennis lessons. They all pile into the clubhouse afterwards for lunch or tea and they're never bothered, they're just like any normal family. They all seem to really love it there."

Kate enjoying a family day out at the polo earlier this summer

George, six, and Charlotte, four, are enrolled at tennis lessons at the club which is a mere 25-minute drive away from Kensington Palace. The royal youngsters, and their baby brother Prince Louis, also love to make the most of the club's playground, which features a toddler zone, a water play area and an adventure play zone.

MORE: This is why Princess Anne's children and grandchildren don't have royal titles

It's the perfect hangout spot for Kate and her children. Fellow well-heeled members are incredibly discreet and don't bat an eyelid seeing the Queen's great-grandchildren playing tennis or running around the grounds. According to their official website, membership is not currently being offered and the waiting list for new members is now closed, subject to annual review. The club, which prides itself on its "first-class social and sporting facilities within an elegant and congenial ambience," can offer the Cambridges total privacy.

Kate and Princess Charlotte at The King's Cup regatta

Prince William and Kate are believed to be heading to Balmoral soon. The royals usually spend a few days with the Queen at her Scottish residence, where the children can run freely in the castle's spectacular grounds. Picnics, home cinema evenings, games and long country walks are all laid on. Royal watchers can usually catch a glimpse of the Queen and her family attending church every Sunday too.

MORE: Strictly's Katya Jones shares a photo of her mum - and she's stunning!

George, Charlotte and Louis certainly haven't been bored this summer. In July, the Cambridges enjoyed a long break in Mustique where they rang in George's sixth birthday. The royals were joined by parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who have been visiting Mustique since 2008.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.