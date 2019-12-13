The Queen is looking for a new social media manager - details The role is based in the Private Secretary's Office

Buckingham Palace has announced that it is recruiting for a Head of Digital Engagement. The role will be based at the palace, more specifically in the Private Secretary's Office. The position will focus on the Queen's presence on the world stage, and the right candidate will have extensive experience managing social media accounts and digital communications.

The palace specifies that it's looking for a person with the ability to build upon and lead its digital strategy, and will be in charge of connecting the public with the royal family and all of the important work that they do.

The official job description reads: "It's about never standing still and finding new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional.

"The role of Royal Communications is to engage a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family. Joining this fast paced and dynamic team, your challenge will be to lead on and develop our digital communications strategy, and ensure that we make effective use of a range of digital platforms to support these aims.

"You’ll provide digital and editorial leadership to a small team of digital media specialists, drive the content strategy of our digital channels, and work with colleagues across the organisation to continuously improve our digital presence.

"Whether you're covering a State Visit, award ceremony or Royal engagement, you'll make sure our digital channels consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences.

"With an eye to the future, you'll work to hone and shape our digital communications through understanding new technologies and stimulating creativity. You’ll also inspire progress in your team, sharing best practice and developing their skills alongside your future vision.

"The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all you do. And having your work shared around the world will be the biggest reward."

The job posting adds that interviews will begin in January.

