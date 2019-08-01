The Queen is hiring a property project manager for Buckingham Palace – here’s how to apply It pays up to £50k!

The Queen is expanding her workforce and is currently searching for an individual to oversee her London residence, Buckingham Palace. The role of Property Project Manager requires an organisational whizz who will need to ensure all activities for ongoing projects at Buckingham Palace are "managed to schedule, budget and to the highest standards". It also involves appointing contractors and scheduling work within the royal estate.

The job comes with a generous salary of between £40,000 and £50,000 a year, dependent on experience, and 37.5 hours working week from Monday to Friday. According to the job post on The Royal Household, the ideal applicant will have a wealth of project management experience, ideally gained within "historic occupied buildings", and be digitally savvy with "lots of initiative" and strong analytical skills to work within the Privy Purse and Treasurer's Office.

The job post reads: "Every day, like every project, will be different. A vital interface, working closely with colleagues and contractors, you'll ensure your projects consider the needs of a diverse range of internal stakeholders. These are busy working buildings; exceptional communication and planning will therefore be critical so that our calendar of events and operations can continue. And although our processes and ways of working are well established, there is always room for improvement."

It continues: "With each new project, you'll have exceptional opportunities to grow your own career. We don't stand still here, and your ideas will make an impact at the heart of our world-famous institution." But you had better be quick, as the last day to apply for the role is 4 August.

James Upsher, who has worked for the Royal Household, has offered some top tips to help your application stand out from the crowd. He advises to be brief, he said: "Keep your language tight to the job description, answer the points they have asked for and add what makes you special - but don’t overdo it." But the golden rule according to James is to never utter the words, "I have always dreamed of working for the Royal Family." He adds: "Of course, you should have a line mentioning your great respect for the institution, but play this one very cool to stay out of the 'no' pile."

