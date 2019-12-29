Royals reunite after Christmas as the Queen, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie Wessex and more attend Sandringham church service The royal family have been staying in Sandringham over the festive period

On Sunday, many members of the royal family stepped out to go to church in Sandringham – where they have been staying over the festive period. The Queen was joined by three of her four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, along with Edward's wife the Countess of Wessex and their oldest child, Lady Louise Windsor, 17. The monarch was all smiles as she rode in the car with her daughter-in-law Sophie, dressed in a vibrant yellow jacket and a co-ordinating hat. Missing from the group was Edward and Sophie's son, James Viscount Severn, who was thought to be staying at home nearby.

The Queen was pictured arriving to church with Sophie Wessex

Less than a week ago, many members of the royal family stepped out to the Sandringham church service on Christmas Day. Prince Andrew's two daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were in attendance, as were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who took their oldest children Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, along for the first time. The two young royals delighted members of the crowds during their first ever walkabout, and were even pictured hugging a member of the public who in turn gifted Charlotte with a giant inflatable flamingo, much to her delight.

Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward were also in attendance

The royal family traditionally spend their Christmas at Sandringham, and in December 2018, Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall gave a rare insight into their festivities while appearing on House of Rugby alongside I'm a Celebrity star James Haskell. Asked whether Christmas is good at the castle, Mike replied: "Yeah it is good. So Christmas Day is a little more quiet because it's actually a cold buffet because they give everyone the day off, and their big day is Christmas Eve." Mike also explained that the family all sit around to watch the Queen's speech together "with a little glass of something." Last year, the Downton Abbey Christmas special was a popular choice with many other family members when it came to television choices. "I don’t watch it, but there's a lot of people who do," he said.

The royals also go for a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace just before Christmas, and Mike, 41, recently opened up about it on his House of Rugby podcast. The dad-of-two said: "The family lunch - there must be about 70 of us there – there are seven tables and the kiddies have their own little one in a different room. I was on Prince Charles’ table. It was lovely, really good." Mike was also asked if the royals take part in Secret Santa, to which he replied: "Not on that day – no."

