The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are doting parents to three young children, and are doing all they can to make sure they lead as normal lives as possible. And on Tuesday afternoon, Prince William gave a rare insight into his family life while chatting to winners of The Diana Award at a tea hosted at Kensington Palace. The dad-of-three spoke to Olivia Hancock, 14, who was given an accolade for her work promoting equality among the sexes in football, and the conversation turned to his own experiences with his oldest children Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four. She said: "So when I was chatting with Prince William he said to me, when he plays football with George and Charlotte, when Charlotte's in goal George says to her that 'Charlotte I'm better than you'."

Prince William revealed he defends Princess Charlotte's football skills against her big brother

She said the Duke told his son: "'George, Charlotte could be as good as you'", adding: "It's great to hear that Prince William is saying that to George." William is also dad to one-year-old son Prince Louis, who will no doubt be joining in the football matches with his older siblings and dad in the near-future too. Both William and Kate enjoy spending as much time with their children as possible. As well as playing football in the garden with their dad, they also enjoy hunting for spiders and making dens with their mum, while arts and crafts, cooking and dancing are also popular pastimes.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoy playing football together

The Cambridges split their time between their home at Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall, their country house in Norfolk. The family spent the half term holidays there, and it's the place they can well and truly relax. They adore being outdoors and the property boasts sprawling acres of land where the children can run around with maximum privacy, thanks to the no fly-over zone there. Kate has also revealed in the past that they keep chickens at Anmer Hall. The family also have a Cocker Spaniel named Lupo, while George and Charlotte share a hamster called Marvin.

Since returning to London, it's been a busy few weeks for Prince William and Kate, who have been undertaking several high-profile royal engagements. The royal couple enjoyed a night off parenting duties last Monday as they attended the Royal Variety Performance. However, on Thursday, they were due to go out together for a second time that week to attend the Tusk Conservation Awards, but Kate had to cancel her appearance "due to the children." She was, however, there in the afternoon to meet finalists at an afternoon tea at Kensington Palace.

