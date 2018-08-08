Jessica Mulroney missed Meghan Markle's birthday – but made up for it The pair go back a long way!

On Saturday the Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 37th birthday, and while members of the royal family marked the special occasion via their official social media platforms, her best friend Jessica Mulroney appeared to have missed her special day. However, on Monday, Meghan's former stylist paid a fashionably late tribute to her on Instagram Stories. Jessica uploaded black-and-white photo of the pair relaxing with a drink, and wrote next to it: "My favourite birthday girl," accompanied by Meghan's birthday date. In the picture, Meghan looked stylish dressed in a white summer dress and a straw hat, while Jessica looked equally as chic in a co-ordinating number.

Jessica Mulroney paid tribute to Meghan Markle on social media following her birthday

Meghan and Jessica go way back, and Jessica – a wedding planner – was thought to have helped Meghan choose many of the details for her wedding day in May. The Canadian socialite shares three children with TV host Ben Mulroney, who all had special roles at the royal wedding. Their seven-year-old twins Brian and John stole the show while undertaking page boy duties, and accompanied the bride out of the car as she made her way to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Their little sister, Ivy, four, was also part of the young bridal party, and looked adorable as she walked down the aisle along with the other bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, three.

The best friends go way back!

Following Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding, Jessica's husband opened up about just how much it meant for their family to be involved in such a special day. Chatting on Your Morning, he said: "There had been so much talk about getting it right with the rehearsals and these kids are so young." Despite the formalities of the royal wedding, he added: "There was a lot of worry that this wouldn't get done right, but they're having so much fun with it. And that, to me, was the thing that gave me the most pride was that we didn’t put so much pressure on them that this wasn’t joyful for them. It was pretty darn joyful."

Meghan spent her birthday at Prince Harry's good friend's wedding