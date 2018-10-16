Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney arrives in Australia Jessica Mulroney shared a snap following her plane journey with her husband Ben

Jessica Mulroney has touched down in Australia! The stylist, who is close friends with Meghan Markle, confirmed that she and her husband Ben had arrived Down Under to accompany the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their 16-day tour on Tuesday. Posting a snap from the car on her Instagram stories, she wrote: "24 hours later we made it to beautiful [Australia]," adding: "Only 300 emails or so to catch up on." According to reports, Jessica and Ben will be joining the royals in an "unofficial" capacity and will be paying their own expenses. It is unknown whether the couple brought their three children, twins Brian and John, eight, and five-year-old Ivy, along for the journey.

Since Meghan and Harry's entourage doesn't include a stylist, it is thought that her friend will be taking on the role with the Duchess' maternity looks during their trip. Jessica regularly gives Meghan a helping hand with her looks, most notably including the memorable Nonie pink trench coat that the royal wore while visiting the Southbank Centre earlier this year. Thanking Jessica on Instagram, the brand wrote: "What an amazing day for us! The stunning Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle in our Sleeveless Trench dress... thank you @jessicamulroney."

Jessica is also a fan of the Invictus Games, in which injured military veterans compete in sporting events, for which Harry is founder and patron, and attended them in Toronto back in 2017. As such, it is thought that the pair are also visiting Australia to attend the 2018 Sydney event which will take place from 20 October. Speaking about the games at a reception on Tuesday, Prince Harry said: "I am particularly grateful to the Australian Government for hosting the Invictus Games which the whole country has embraced with great enthusiasm. Thank you so much for all of the support. Australia is of course home to some of the world's best sporting talent but what you are about to see during these Invictus Games will quite literally astound you."

