The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched their new Sussex Royal website detailing their plans to carve out "progressive new roles" within the royal family as they announced they had made the decision to step back from royal duties on Wednesday. The slick site features images from some of their former royal tours and engagements, with further information about their plans for the future.

However, one detail about the site has been spotted by eagle-eyed fans; it was made by Article, a website development company based in Toronto, Canada, who previously created Meghan's lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Meghan closed her website and Instagram accounts when she became engaged to Prince Harry in November 2017, but it appears she wanted to go back to a team she knows and trusts when launching her new venture with her husband. The royal couple would have had plenty of opportunity to work on their website during their recent six-week break from official duties, much of which was spent in Canada with their son Archie Harrison.

Prince Harry and Meghan shocked fans around the world when they announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family on Wednesday. In a statement on Instagram, the couple said they had made the decision "after many months of reflection and internal discussions".

The Duke and Duchess made their decision to step back after six weeks in Canada

The statement continued: "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

Shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan announced the news, the Queen published a statement, which read: "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

