The royals who were notably absent from King Charles' family outing on Easter Sunday

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the royal family as they stepped out for the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Sunday.
But this year, as Buckingham Palace had previously announced, the service was a scaled-down affair that saw much smaller numbers of the royal family in attendance.
Among those who were notably absent from the church outing included the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children. Understandably, Kate is keeping a low-profile as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy treatment and was not expected to attend.
It's not known where the Waleses are spending the children's month-long Easter holidays, but it's likely that William, Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have decamped to their ten-bedroom country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, which is where they usually retreat to during the school holidays.
Zara and Mike Tindall also usually join the royals at Easter, but this year, they were a no-show. For the 2023 service, Zara looked radiant in a bright pink dress and was joined by her two elder children, daughters Mia and Lena.
Zara's brother Peter Phillips is also usually a regular at the Easter church service, attending with his daughters Savannah and Isla, but this year he wasn't.
In the past, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have also made up the royal party with their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank. But this year the York sisters were also absent.
For this year's smaller gather, King Charles, 75, and Camilla, 76, were joined by key royals including Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. It was the King's most significant public appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer.
They were also joined by Prince Andrew, Sarah, Duchess of York and Sophie and Edward's son, James, Earl of Wessex. Whilst James was in attendance, Sophie and Edward's daughter Lady Louise, 20, was not in attendance at this year's service.
His high-profile outing was seen as Charles making a move to reassure the public, following the shock news that his daughter-in-law Kate is undergoing treatment for cancer.