The Duchess of Sussex has been reunited with her baby boy Archie, after spending a few days apart from the eight-month-old. Meghan left her son in Canada while she and Prince Harry made a fleeting visit back to the UK to carry out an engagement at Canada House in London on Tuesday, after which they announced their plan to step back as senior royals.

While Harry has remained in the UK to continue discussions with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William, Meghan flew back to Canada to be reunited with her little boy. Archie was well looked after by his royal nanny, and reportedly, Meghan's best friend, Jessica Mulroney.

The royal nanny in question has never been identified – as per the Sussexes' wish to protect her privacy and that of their young son. She was first pictured back in August when the family went on holiday to France to visit Elton John. Photos obtained by the Sun showed the royal staffer boarding Harry and Meghan's private jet in Nice.

She was said to be the third nanny hired since Archie's birth in May. The first was reportedly let go, while the second only worked nights. This third nanny helps out with Archie but does not live with the royals in their Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage. She also joined the royals on their tour of Africa last autumn.

The couple on their tour of Africa last autumn

It's not unusual for royals to employ nannies. Prince William and Kate have had long-term help from their Spanish nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who started working for the Cambridges shortly after Prince George's birth in 2013. Maria now also takes care of Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one.

Growing up, Princes William and Harry also had close bonds with their nannies, including Jessie Webb, who came out of retirement to assist William and Kate in Anglesey when George was just a few weeks old. When the Princes were a bit older, they were looked after by Tiggy Leggy-Bourke, now Tiggy Pettifer, who attended both Harry and William's weddings.

