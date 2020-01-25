Prince Harry gets in trouble with mum Princess Diana in sweet throwback video - watch clip The Duke of Sussex now has his own son Archie

Now that the Duke of Sussex has his own son, little Archie Harrison, he probably has a newfound respect for how hard it can be for parents, especially if their child is misbehaving. But, kids will be kids and even royal children aren't immune from a good telling-off from their mum. In a sweet throwback video shared on Instagram by @royalty_dr, that is exactly what a young Harry receives from his late mum, Princess Diana.

The clip shows Harry, Diana, Sarah Ferguson, and a young Princess Beatrice on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, quite possibly at a Trooping the Colour. But after little Beatrice playfully pokes Harry in the back a few times, he turns around and uses his elbow to nudge her arm out of the way. This didn’t sit well with Diana who pushed Harry's arm down and then moved him away from Beatrice before shooting Sarah a knowing look and cracking a smile.



Harry and his mother were very close and unsurprisingly her death in August 1997 hit him hard. Just seven days after her fatal car accident, she was buried and photos of Harry, his older brother, Prince William; his father, Prince Charles; his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh; and his maternal uncle, Charles Spencer, walking behind her coffin in the funeral procession made headlines.

Speaking in 2017 about that day, Harry revealed to Newsweek: "My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television. I don't think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don't think it would happen today."



Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made their own headlines earlier this month when they announced they are stepping back from royal duties. They have since flown to Canada, where they will spend the majority of their time while still keeping Frogmore Cottage in Windsor as their base in the UK.

