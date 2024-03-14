Prince William and Harry to reunite to honour their mother Diana

In a poignant homage to their mother, both Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will participate in the forthcoming Diana Legacy Award ceremony.

This significant event, set against the backdrop of London's Science Museum, is scheduled for Thursday night, marking a special moment to honour the enduring influence of Princess Diana's legacy on the 25th anniversary of the charity named in her memory.

William plans to be physically present at the ceremony, where he will not only deliver a heartfelt speech commemorating the charity's milestone anniversary but also take on the honour of presenting awards to 20 distinguished recipients.

© Getty Prince William will attend the event in person

These awards are a testament to the Princess's enduring belief in the transformative power of young people to make a positive impact on the world.

Harry will connect with the ceremony via a video call, engaging with the award winners in a dedicated session that will occur after William has departed from the event.

© Getty Prince Harry will join the event virtually

This arrangement allows both brothers to individually contribute to the celebration of their mother's legacy, despite the current dynamics of their relationship.

The Diana Award stands as a beacon of Princess Diana's vision, fostering the potential within young people to drive positive change globally. Dr. Tessy Ojo, the chief executive of the Diana Award, expressed immense gratitude for the support from both William and Harry, especially significant as the organization celebrates its 25th anniversary.

© WPA Pool Diana's legacy still lives on

"It’s a privilege to have the support of both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex — particularly as we mark our 25th anniversary year," Dr. Ojo remarked to The Times, highlighting the special resonance of this year's ceremony.

A spokesperson for the award also emphasized to The Telegraph the importance of Harry's role in the festivities, noting, "He is scheduled to speak with the award recipients, virtually, on the evening of the awards to celebrate their accomplishments," underscoring Harry's commitment to his mother's legacy.

The participation of William and Harry in the Diana Legacy Award ceremony comes amidst a backdrop of widely publicised strains in their relationship.

© - Princess Diana and their sons, William and Harry, leave the church of St. Mary Magdalene near Sandrigham House on Christmas Day

The bond between the siblings has been the subject of much speculation, with Harry first publicly acknowledging a rift in a 2019 interview where he admitted they were on "different paths."

This perceived division was further spotlighted by the publication of Harry's memoir, Spare, where he disclosed personal anecdotes that underscored the complexities of their relationship.

© Getty Diana, Princess of Wales with her sons William and Harry during a holiday with the Spanish royal family at the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, August 1987

In Spare, Harry offers an intimate glimpse into a heated disagreement with William, centring around his wife, Meghan Markle.

Harry detailed an incident where an argument escalated to a physical confrontation, alleging William had disparaged Meghan and that the altercation resulted in physical injuries for Harry.

Additionally, Harry divulged his perception of William's envy over the creation of the Invictus Games and controversially claimed his brother had influenced his decision to wear a highly criticized Nazi costume.

