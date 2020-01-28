The Queen will carry out her first official engagements of 2020 next week - details Her Majesty is currently on her winter break in Sandringham

The Queen will carry out her first public engagements of 2020 in Norfolk next week before she returns to London. The 93-year-old monarch will visit RAF Marham in King's Lynn on Monday 3 February in her capacity as Honorary Air Commodore of the station.

Then on Wednesday 5 February, the Queen will open the new Wolferton Pumping Station, also in King's Lynn, which protects the local area from flooding. Her Majesty's father George VI opened the original pumping station in 1946, accompanied by his mother Queen Mary and his youngest daughter Princess Margaret.

The Queen at church in Sandringham on Sunday

The Queen was last seen in public attending the morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday with her daughter Princess Anne. The monarch was forced to cancel her annual meetup with the Sandringham Women's Institute last Thursday, as she was suffering from a cold.

Her Majesty has just reached a special milestone in her reign of the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. One social media user, Adrian Hilton, noted that the Queen has moved up to fourth place in the table of the world's longest reigns, surpassing that of Austria-Hungary's Franz Joseph I. Her current duration stands at 67 years and 355 days, putting her just behind K'inich Janaab' Pakal, who reigned from 29 July 615 to 31 August 683 in the seventh-century Mayan city-state of Palenque.

The Queen usually stays at her Sandringham estate until after 6 February – which marks the anniversary of her father George VI's death. Her Majesty has been joined by various members of her family throughout her winter break in Norfolk, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Duke of York.

