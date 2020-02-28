The Queen's show of support for Prince Harry as he teams up with Jon Bon Jovi What a fantastic display at Buckingham Palace

The Queen displayed support for her grandson Prince Harry's latest project on Friday. The Duke of Sussex teamed up with Jon Bon Jovi as the US rock star recorded a special single with the Invictus Games choir at Abbey Road Studios in London.

The royal family's social media channels posted a video and behind-the-scenes of the guard change at Buckingham Palace. They tweeted " Today the @ScotsGuardsBand played a special @BonJovi medley to celebrate his collaboration with @WeAreInvictus ! The Queen’s Guard handed over responsibility for protecting Buckingham Palace and St James’s Palace to the New Guard."

The Scots Guards Band played a brilliant rendition of Bon Jovi's biggest hits, including Livin' on a Prayer and It's My Life as the ceremony took place outside the palace. Changing the Guard is also known as Guard Mounting and millions of people each year visit Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle to see it.

Harry is carrying out his final engagements before he and wife Meghan step back as senior royals on 31 March. The royal family and the couple have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties. As the Sussexes will no longer be undertaking official engagements in support of the Queen, which are funded by the Sovereign Grant, there will be no office based at Buckingham Palace. From 1 April, the couple will be represented through their UK foundation team.

Harry and Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios

It was also agreed that Harry and Meghan will formally retain their HRH styles but they will not actively use them. There have also been discussions surrounding the use of the word 'royal' in their non-profit organisation.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said last week: "While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020."

