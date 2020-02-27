The cute moment between Prince William and Kate Middleton you missed during their date night The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a night at the theatre on Tuesday evening

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Tuesday evening to attend a special viewing of the award-winning show Dear Evan Hanson at the Noel Coward theatre in central London, which was raising money for their Royal Foundation. There were plenty of photographs of the pair arriving at the venue, but one picture in particular stood out, capturing a sweet moment between the royal couple. In the image, William is seen putting his arm around his wife as they make their way up the steps to the theatre. The Duke and Duchess don't tend to show public displays of affection, making it all the more special. It's been a busy week for the Cambridges, who have been carrying out a number of public engagements – much to the delight of royal fans.

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate arriving at the theatre

Prince William put his arm around Kate Middleton as they made their way to the theatre

Following on from their theatre trip on Tuesday, they undertook separate work duties on Wednesday. Kate started off her day at a SportsAid event at the London Stadium, where she impressed onlookers with her athletic abilities by sprinting off the starting blocks. The royal was joined by Olympic star Jessica Ennis-Hill, and was dressed in athleisure wear, including a pair of trainers from Marks & Spencer. Following on from her sporty morning, the mother-of-three held an Early Years meeting in the afternoon at Kensington Palace.

MORE: David Beckham praises Prince Harry's parenting in sweet interview

The royal couple and their children have returned to London after the half-term holidays

William, meanwhile, paid a visit on Wednesday to The Beacon Project in Mansfield. The 37-year-old met service-users at the centre, which gives support to the homeless and vulnerable. While there, the royal vowed to help a rough sleeper after hearing that his friend accidentally lost his false leg.

Prince William and Kate will be going to Ireland for their royal tour in March

The Cambridges returned to London at the beginning of the week for the new school term, having spent half-term in their beloved country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. While visiting Wales for a Six Nations rugby match on Saturday, William revealed that the children and Kate had spent the week lambing in Norfolk. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had a great time, with William telling a primary school teaching during an event before the match: "We've been lambing with the children this week. Charlotte wasn't sure at first but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors. They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs."

READ: Incredible fact about Prince Charles and Camilla's tour revealed

Royal fans can expect to see a lot more of the Cambridges in the next week, as they will be in Ireland from Tuesday 3 to Thursday 5 March for a three-day tour of the country. The couple will spend time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway during their trip, with a programme that "will take in Ireland's rich culture, its impactful community and spectacular scenery." The statement from Kensington Palace adds: "Following Her Majesty the Queen's historic visit in 2011, the visit will also focus on the relationship between the two countries and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.