Friends star Courteney Cox opens up about her meeting with Prince Harry

Prince Harry has met many famous faces over the years, including Friends star Courteney Cox. The Monica Geller actress opened up about their encounter earlier in the week during a hike with Kevin Nealson, who posted their conversation on his YouTube channel. The pair were talking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's move to Canada, and Courteney said of the Prince: "I mean, Prince Harry is a really nice guy. I have met him, he's nice and he's funny, and he cares. I think he's pretty great." The Hollywood star also admitted that she wouldn't be able to cope if she had to move countries and become part of the royal family, like Meghan did. "There's no way I could do that, no," she said.

Harry and Meghan have been open about the difficulties they experienced from being in the public eye as a result of being in the royal family. The couple made the decision to step down as senior members of the The Firm in January, and have since moved their young family to Canada, where they have been living for the past few months with baby son Archie Harrison. They will be carrying out royal duties until 31 March.

The moarch and the Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review after they step back, to ensure the arrangement works for all parties. As Harry and Meghan will no longer be undertaking official engagements in support of the Queen, which are funded by the Sovereign Grant, there will be no office based at Buckingham Palace. From 1 April, the couple will be represented through their UK foundation team.

Harry will be reunited with Meghan this week as she flies to the UK to join him at the Endeavour Fund Awards on 5 March. The couple will also attend the Mountbatten Music Festival on 7 March and they will be reunited with the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Day service on 9 March. On Friday, the Duke will officially open the Silverstone Experience alongside Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, while the Duchess will mark International Women's Day on Sunday.

