They are two brothers on two different paths, but last week it was business as usual for the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex – for now. As the pair carried out visits to highlight some of the issues they care most about, William and Harry showed no signs of any strain caused by the drama playing out behind the scenes in the royal family.

Harry has just a handful of engagements remaining before he steps down as a senior member of the family on 31 March. But while I watched him in action with the remarkable Invictus Games Choir and Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios last week, it was clear that his commitment to supporting veterans and sick and injured military personnel is unwavering.

And while so much coverage has focused on the relationship between the brothers and their very different destinies, it was heartening to see them doing what they do best – connecting with people on a personal level and making them feel heard.

As William prepares for his future role as Prince of Wales and, eventually, King, he was happy to get his hands dirty, donning a hard hat and hi-vis jacket to try spreading asphalt at the Tarmac National Skills and Safety Park in Nottinghamshire. And stepping down from an excavator simulator, he added: "I need something to show George I've been on a digger."

William and Harry still share a natural ability to relate to people from all walks of life

It was not the most glamorous of outings, but his visit will have meant a lot to the young apprentices training there, just as it did to the homeless people he met at the Beacon Project, a drop-in centre in Mansfield. Similarly, Harry's hugs for old friends and new faces involved in the inspiring Invictus Games story showed that while their lives are moving in different directions, the brothers still share a natural ability to relate to people from all walks of life and help tell their stories to the world.

