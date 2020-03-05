Angelina Jolie makes rare public appearance with daughters Zahara and Vivienne

Angelina Jolie has been keeping a low profile over the past few months, but on Sunday the actress made her first public appearance of the year in Los Angeles, alongside her daughters Zahara, 15, and Vivienne, 11. The Girl Interrupted actress took her daughters to Cirque du Soleil's touring show Volta, and had a picture with cast members backstage after the performance. The photo was shared by Paola Fraschini, who was one of the stars of the show. Paola shared the picture on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Ok, I've never thought I could meet Angelina Jolie! She came to see the show! What a beautiful show."

Angelina Jolie and her daughters Zahara and Vivienne posed with the Cirque du Soleil cast

The Hollywood star shares Zahara and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The former couple are also parents to daughter Shiloh, 13, and sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Knox, 11. The children split their time between their parents, who both live in Los Angeles. Angelina recently revealed that she was basing herself there for now so that her brood can be near their dad, although she hopes to move abroad when they are older. The Maleficent actress told Harper's Bazaar in December: "I would love to live abroad and will do as soon as my children are 18. Right now I'm having to base where their father chooses to live." Five out of six of the children are still in LA, while oldest son Maddox is currently living in South Korea, where he is studying at university.

The Hollywood star is a doting mum to six children

The Pitt-Jolie children have a close relationship with both of their parents, and Brad dedicated his Oscar award to them in February, when he won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Addressing the star-studded audience at the ceremony, he said: "This is for my kids, who colour everything I do. I adore you." Brad also told press that he wouldn't mind if any of his children wanted to follow in his footsteps. Talking to Mexico Informer, he said: "We can have that conversation once they are 18! I want them to follow their passions, whatever they're most interested in. Then I think it's about guiding as much as you can. But sure, why not."

