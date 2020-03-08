The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked International Women's Day on Sunday by paying tribute to some of the inspiring women they have met over the past year. On Instagram, the royal couple posted a picture collage with four photos, as they listed those who have made a special impact through their work and stories. The first image was taken during their visit to the SOS Children's Village in Lahore, Pakistan, in 2019, which meant so much to them that they went back a second time during their royal tour. The centre provides children without parents with a happy and safe environment to thrive in.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to inspiring women on International Women's Day

The second photo was of Eileen Fenton, who received an MBE from Prince William last year. She was the first woman to complete the Cross Channel Swimming Race in 1950, at the age of 21. The third picture was of Kate visiting staff at Kingston Hospital's Maternity Unit, where she spent two days on work experience there in November. The fourth image was of Yvonne Bernstein, a holocaust survivor who Kate took photographs of in January to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz. Yvonne was a hidden child in France, and frequently changed homes and names. Kate took pictures of Yvonne and her granddaughter Chloe, 11. In the image, Yvonne can be seen looking at her German ID card, stamped with the letter J to mark her as a Jew.

Kate and William with children and staff at the SOS Children's Village in Pakistan

Many of William and Kate's fans commented on their post, with one writing: "Cheers to all these incredible women! May they continue to inspire many people through their work and experiences!" while another wrote: "What a wonderful selection to mark International Women's Day." A third added: "It is lovely to see you shining a light on all these wonderful women of all ages and nationalities."

Kate with staff at Kingston Hospital's Maternity Unit

Other members of the royal family also shared posts on social media to mark International Women's Day. The Royal Family Instagram page shared black-and-white photograph of the Queen in 1953. The caption read: "The Queen in her Grenadier Guards uniform during her first Trooping the Colour as monarch in 1953. Her Majesty is Head of the Armed Forces, Head of the Commonwealth, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Sovereign in British history."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, meanwhile, used the day to share a glimpse of Meghan's visit to the Robert Clack School in Dagenham to hear from the students on what International Women's Day meant to them. The royal couple shared a video of her visit on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Happy International Women’s Day! Here, a glimpse of The Duchess’ visit to the Robert Clack School to hear from the students on what IWD means to them, and how we can all uplift one another. Tag an inspiring woman in your life and tell us what #IWD2020 means to you."

