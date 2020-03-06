Prince William and Kate Middleton surprise fans with romantic photo from Ireland

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked every inch the smitten kittens in a new photo, which was shared on the official Kensington Palace Instagram page on Friday morning. The stunning picture showed Kate look lovingly towards her husband after a walk on Howth Cliff during their three-day tour of Ireland. "Swipe to see a sample of some of the lovely letters we received during #RoyalVisitIreland . Thank you to everyone that took the time to write to The Duke and Duchess," the caption read.

Prince William and Kate shared this snap

The photo was taken on day two of their visit where they spent time at the spectacular cliff walk north of Dublin, with views out over the Irish Sea. There was another candid picture, which captured the happy couple walking arm in arm, huge smiles on their faces as they took in the surrounding landscape.

The royal couple will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary on 29 April, and share three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis. While their public displays of affection are infrequent given royal protocol, it's clear the couple are very much in love.

Meanwhile, there have been a number of sweet moments between William and Kate - from arriving hand-in-hand for the 2017 Christmas at Sandringham, to their sweet embrace at the London 2012 Olympics, and the moment the Duchess blew her husband a kiss as he competed in the 2014 Jerudong Trophy charity polo match.

In January, William revealed a very sweet detail about his proposal to then-girlfriend Kate Middleton in 2010, during a speech at Buckingham Palace to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit. Explaining why the African continent holds a special place in his heart, he said: "It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee."

