Princess Olympia of Greece is next-level in leg-lengthening flares and sky-high heels

Princess Olympia partied the night away when she flew to the Isle of Bute to celebrate the 25th birthday of Lady Lola Bute at her family's estate last week.

The American-born Greek princess, 27, enjoyed an evening of frivolous fun wearing a pair of black split-leg flares with cobalt piping. She paired the trousers with the matching top - a jacket-style top which had the same royal blue piping around the hem and on the pockets.

The daughter of Crown Princess Marie-Chantal was seen crouching showing off her leg-lengthening look which was accentuated with patent black slignback heels.

The Princess also rocked an old money bob with blonde highlights and minimal makeup with her berry-toned lip taking centre stage.

The royal was seen posing with a group of friends including Poppy Delevigne and Lady Mary Charteris, a British DJ who is the daughter of James Charteris, the Earl of Wemyss and March and Catherine Charteris, Lady Neidpath of the prominent Guinness family.

Also in attendance was Sienna Miller who was seen enjoying the luxe dinner party portion of the evening in the 19th Century Gothic dining hall wearing a sheer floor-grazing gown covered in sparkles with her blonde hair styled loose tousled waves.

The birthday girl herself, who is the daughter of the late racing driver Johnny Dumfries, the Marquess of Bute, was seen dancing all night long in an Alice Dobble silver mini dress with her sandy hair in an updo featuring face-framing pieces pulled out.

Hundreds of guests arrived by ferry to Mount Stuart House on the remote Scottish island to feast on a dinner of lobster, oysters, and local beef.

It's not every day that the Princess is photographed enjoying a glamorous evening. She was spotted attending The National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala looking splendid in an unusual grey velvet shift dress with a round neckline.

Olympia teamed the look with a pair of avant-garde lime green satin heels with a razor-sharp pointed toe. She was photographed with Martin Pacanowski, an Argentinian businessman.

Flashback to 23 February and you'll find Princess Olympia at the Gucci Fashion Week show at Fonderia Carlo Macchi in Milan.

Crown Prince Pavlos' daughter looked endlessly chic in a pair of grey leather micro-shorts with a matching single-breasted blazer. She wore a grey knitted shirt underneath with pale blue panelling and sheer black stilettos adorned with diamanté straps.

She gave a masterclass in tailored dressing when she attended the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George's Chapel in Windsor alongside both of her parents.