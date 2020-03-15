The real reason the Queen left Buckingham Palace for the weekend Her Majesty is currently at her residence in Windsor Castle

The Queen has been spending time at Windsor Castle over the weekend with her husband Prince Philip. It has been reported that the royal went to her Berkshire residence as a result of the coronavirus fears, but HELLO! understands Her Majesty's regular residence at weekends is Windsor and she is expected to be at Buckingham Palace this week as normal. Windsor Castle is where Philip spends the majority of his time now that he is retired from royal duties, and is close to Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, who live with their children Lady Louise and James Viscount at Bagshot Park. The monarch has been pictured horse riding with her son and granddaughter on a number of occasions on the grounds of the castle.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: A royal tour of Windsor Castle

The Queen tends to spend her weekends at Windsor Castle

As well as Edward and his family, the Queen's son Prince Andrew lives nearby at The Royal Lodge, where he resides with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in the UK, they stay at their house, Frogmore Cottage, which is also close to Windsor Castle. Last Sunday while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the UK, the royal couple attended the Sunday church service at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor with the Queen.

The monarch attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday

The Queen has a number of homes in the UK, which also include Sandringham Estate, her much-love country retreat in Norfolk, where the royal family spend Christmas. The monarch also spends each summer in Scotland at Balmoral. During the time she is there, the 93-year-old is visited by members of the royal family, who take part in activities such as horse riding, and country walks. Princess Eugenie has previously given an insight into the family's summers at Balmoral, and just how special it is to her grandmother.

The Queen was joined by many members of the royal family

"Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run," Eugenie revealed during an appearance on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety. "It's the most beautiful place on earth," she added. "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

