The Belgian royal family has made an incredible gesture during the current self-isolation period, having delivered baskets full of home-made waffles to two nursing homes in a bid to keep the spirits of both the vulnerable residents and nursing staff high. In an Instagram photo, Princess Elisabeth could be seen surrounded by her siblings as they posed outdoors for photographs, and at their feet were wicker baskets piled high with waffles and beautiful flowers.

The following caption accompanied the sweet photo: "Solidarity with the most vulnerable: home-made waffles for the residents and nursing staff of two nursing homes and telephone conversations with lonely elderly people. Strong together against Corona!"

The sweet gesture was shared on Instagram

Royal families across the globe have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Prince Albert II of Monaco and Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria have tested positive for the virus, while Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia tested negative.

The royal couple decided to go ahead as a precaution after Letizia came in contact with a government official who subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus. On Friday, the Spanish royal house released a statement confirming that the king and queen had been given the all-clear. It read: "The results of the tests of the COVID-19 carried out yesterday to Their Majesties are negative. Following the recommendations of the health authorities, Her Majesty the Queen will remain without activities and will carry out the periodic temperature taking controls required in these situations."

What's more, the coronavirus outbreak has affected numerous royal events, including the postponement of the Monaco royal family's annual Rose Ball and Queen Mathilde of Belgium’s state visit to Italy. Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark have also pulled their four children out of school in Switzerland due to the pandemic.

