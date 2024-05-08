Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Charles Spencer shares incredible spring glimpse of rarely-seen area at Althorp House
Charles Spencer shares incredible spring glimpse of rarely-seen area at Althorp House

The 9th Earl Spencer lives at the lavish property with his wife, Lady Karen Spencer

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Charles Spencer always leaves fans delighted whenever he shares a glimpse of his incredible home, Althorp House.

On Tuesday, the 9th Earl Spencer captured a glimpse of the stunning, rarely-seen Arboretum in the grounds of the sprawling family estate. 

"Birdsong this morning, in the Arboretum at Althorp #dawnchorus #birdsong #althorp #soundsofnature," he captioned the springtime clip.

View post on Instagram
 

The video panned around the 13,000 acre estate showing off the immaculately trimmed grass, perfectly shaped trees and the beautiful birdsong in the sunshine. 

"Nature's Orchestra.....there is no better sound, in my humble opinion," one fan commented. Another added: "That's peaceful and serene".

The magical property has been in the Spencer family since 1508 and couldn't be more precious to Charles, as his late sister, Princess Diana is buried on the grounds of the property, on a special island in the middle of an oval lake. 

Charles Spencer's lake at Althorp House in the sunshine© Instagram
Princess Diana is buried on the oval lake

The area dedicated to the late Princess of Wales isn't accessible to the public. 

As well as sharing a look at his resplendent Northamptonshire home, Charles is an accomplished writer, his latest book, A Very Private School, making headlines when it was published in March. 

Charles was exceptionally candid in the book, opening up about the abuse he suffered whilst attending Maidwell prep school. 

A young Princess Diana pushing her young brother Charles Spencer on a swing© Hulton Archive
Charles opned up about the close bond he had with his sister in his book, A Very Private School

He also shared an insight into his close bond with Diana in the book, after their mother left the family home when they were children. 

He penned: "Diana looked after me because she was nearly three years older than me. She said that the worst part was hearing me cry down the hall because she was terrified of the dark and couldn’t come to me."

Later, Charles explained how he felt it was his duty to keep Diana grounded as she became somebody in the public eye: "I remember going to a dinner soon after she'd become what she became, given by sort of friends in a private room in a restaurant in Fulham. I remember thinking, 'Crikey, they're all sucking up to her like crazy.' I realised that my job was to be absolutely solid as a brother and just remain the same.

"That was sometimes difficult, because I'd say things that people weren't saying to her in a loving way, a constructive way, and I think it was tricky for her to hear anything except how marvellous life was — but I thought that was my duty. I was her little brother. We grew up together."

