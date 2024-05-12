Prince Harry declined dad King Charles' offer to stay in royal residence - details

Prince Harry declined King Charles' offer to stay in a royal residence this week, states a new report from The Sunday Times.

According to Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, the Duke of Sussex – who returned to the UK to attend a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games – opted to stay in a hotel.

© Chris Jackson Prince Harry at The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday

Pictured at the much-anticipated event in London on Wednesday, Prince Harry was supported by 1000 guests at the service, however absent from the day was his family from his father, King Charles' side.

Prince Harry hugs Princess Diana's siblings as he arrives at St Paul's Cathedral for Invictus Games service

It was originally thought that Prince Harry had offered tickets for the service to his father, Charles, and brother, Prince William – as explained in the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast with hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths, and HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash.

© Getty It's reported that Prince Harry turned down King Charles' offer to stay at a royal residence this week, instead opting for a hotel

However, the new report suggests that the duo were never offered tickets in the first place, nor had Prince Harry requested or arranged to see his father this week.

Following the royal's brief visit to the UK, Prince Harry has reunited with his wife, Meghan Markle, as they embarked on a three-day visit to Nigeria. The couple decided to leave their two young children Prince Archie, who has just celebrated his fifth birthday, and Princess Lilibet, who is turning three in June, at home in Montecito, California.

© Alamy Following his visit to the UK, Prince Harry has reunited with Meghan Markle for a trip to Nigeria

After arriving in the African nation on Friday, Harry and Meghan were welcomed by Chief of Defense Staff Christopher Musa. Their busy itinerary has also included a visit to Lightway Academy in Abuja, and a training session for charity organisation Nigeria: Unconquered.

On Saturday, Meghan was proud to co-host an event of Women in Leadership with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organisation.

© Andrew Esiebo Meghan spoke at a Women in Leadership event co-hosted with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Saturday

As for Sunday – the last day of their visit – Megan and Harry are expected to attend a basketball camp with Giants of Africa, a cultural reception and a polo fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered.

Poignantly, the three-day trip marks Meghan and Harry's first visit to Nigeria as a couple. The country holds a special place for them both, with Meghan having spent time with the Nigerian team at the Invictus Games last year and was even bestowed her own Nigerian name, Amira Ngozi Lolo.

© Getty The trip marks Meghan and Harry's first visit to Nigeria as a couple

While "Amira" translates as warrior princess from a legend, "Ngozi" means blessed and "Lolo" symbolises royal wife.

Bobby Ojeh, the leader of the Nigerian team, told HELLO! last year: "She has the sentimental attachment to Nigeria, so it dawned on us as a team to say why don't we just give Meghan a name. "She's wonderful, she's just wonderful. The way she embraced [her Nigerian heritage] meant a lot to us as Nigerians and this is the message we take back to Nigeria."