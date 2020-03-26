George, Charlotte and Louis join nation as they clap for NHS workers The royals threw their support behind the campaign

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined thousands of people across the UK as they took part in the Clap for our Carers campaign to thank those working in the NHS during the coronavirus lockdown, on Thursday night. Footage was posted on Kensington Palace's social media pages shortly after the applause took place at 8pm.

WATCH the sweet moment the royal children clapped for the health heroes

The footage, taken by their parents William and Kate outside, shows Princess Charlotte, four, in a striped top, grinning as she claps, while one-year-old brother Prince Louis, stands in the middle of his older siblings, dressed in a blue jumper. Prince George, six, who has grown considerably taller since Christmas, claps enthusiastically for the camera. The caption read: "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you."

The Cambridge children weren't the only royals to show their support - the royal family posted a video of the Earl and Countess of Wessex clapping alongside their children Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James Viscount Severn, 12.

It comes just a day after Clarence House announced that the Prince of Wales had tested positive for coronavirus. Charles and Camilla (whose test came back negative) are currently self-isolating at their Scottish home, Birkhall, on the Queen's Balmoral estate. Aides said the Prince was back working at his desk on Thursday as he conducted meetings by phone.

The message #ClapForOurCarers began circulating on social media a couple of weeks ago as more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the UK. The campaign follows a similar display in Spain and Italy, as thousands thanked those working to look after their loved ones by applauding from their balconies and windows.

Prince William was the first British royal to publicly address the COVID-19 crisis as he launched the National Emergencies Trust's coronavirus appeal via a video message last week. The Trust revealed in a statement on Thursday that almost £11m has been raised in the first week of the appeal, adding: "The first allocations of nearly £2.5m will be going out to front line charities to help those most in need today."

He and wife Kate also visited an NHS 111 centre in Croydon, south London to highlight its vital work to manage the pandemic.

