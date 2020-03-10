The Earl of Wessex received a sweet surprise during a royal engagement with wife Sophie Wessex on Tuesday. Prince Edward was celebrating his 56th birthday and his special day didn't go unmarked during a visit to Tiptree Wilkin and Sons. Edward was presented with a delicious-looking cake, which he happily sliced into under the chimes of guests singing happy birthday. Sharing a clip of the moment on the official royal family Twitter account, it was accompanied by the post: "The Earl cuts a birthday cake made by Darren from the @tiptree jam bakery." As well as visiting the bakery, the royal couple also toured the factory to "learn about the farm to factory production". There was also a clip of Sophie peeling oranges to make Tiptree's very own marmalade.

🎂🎈The Earl cuts a birthday cake made by Darren from the @tiptree jam bakery. pic.twitter.com/ChY9jna8ll — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 10, 2020

Earlier in the day, the royal family shared a sweet photo of Edward alongside the Queen back in 1972 to mark his birthday. In the photo, shared on Twitter, the young Prince can be seen listening carefully to his mother, who appears to be explaining something to Edward. The incredible throwback snap was taken during the Trooping of the Colour. A caption posted alongside the photo read: "Happy birthday to the Earl of Wessex, who celebrates his 56th birthday today. The Earl of Wessex (then Prince Edward) with the Queen during the Trooping of the Colour in 1972."

📸 The Earl of Wessex (then Prince Edward) with The Queen during Trooping of the Colour in 1972. pic.twitter.com/r9kzhBnYsK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 10, 2020

The Earl is the Queen's youngest child and third son with husband Prince Philip. Prince Edward was born at Buckingham Palace in 1964, and was baptised two months later, on 2 May, in the private chapel at Windsor Castle. In keeping with tradition, his birth was announced in a royal bulletin placed on an easel outside the palace, as well as in a number of newspapers.

The London Gazette at the time was one such publication. While Edward's name had not yet been revealed, an announcement was printed in honour of his arrival. It read: "Wednesday, 11 March 1964. Whitehall 10 March 1964. This evening at twenty minutes after eight o'clock Her Majesty THE QUEEN was safely delivered of a Prince at Buckingham Palace. His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was present. Her Majesty and the Infant Prince are both well."

