The Duke of Sussex is adjusting to a new routine and way of life amid the terrifying coronavirus pandemic, but on Friday, Harry managed to celebrate some good news. The charity song Unbroken, which Jon Bon Jovi recorded with the Invictus Games Choir back in February, has officially been released and proceeds from the special track are being donated to Harry's Invictus Games Foundation.

WATCH: Harry and Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios

Susan Warner, a member of the choir who was seriously injured during an Afghanistan deployment in 2009, said the song offers hope to veterans during the Covid-19 outbreak. The 61-year-old told the PA news agency: "We hope the single will touch many hearts and be a light during this troubling time for so many people around the world. It just feels like it is so important.

"In life you never know what might open up or what is going to happen. This is a very good example. There we were in Abbey Road Studios and we were singing Unbroken. Then, a month later, here we are."

Harry, Susan, Jon and Andy recreate The Beatle' album cover

The Duke joined the US rock star at London's Abbey Road studios last month as he carried out one of his final solo royal engagements. During the visit to, Harry, Jon, Susan and another veteran, Andy Mudd, recreated The Beatles' album cover on the famous zebra crossing. Jon, 51, had originally written Unbroken for a documentary about soldiers with PTSD, but wrote to the Duke last August to suggest giving it to the Invictus Games Choir. The frontman has been a big supporter of the military for a long time as both his parents served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The foundation sadly has had to postpone the Invictus Games in The Hague, which were set to take place in May, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Harry sent a heartfelt video message to the competitors, saying that the cancellation was an "incredibly difficult decision," and urging them: “Please take care of yourselves, but do what you do best which is reaching out to other people, be it those that still wear the uniform, used to wear the uniform or just those people in your community who you know may be suffering or may be vulnerable during this period.”

