Prince Harry made headlines around the world when footage emerged in January appearing to show him asking Disney CEO Bob Iger about the prospect of voiceover work for his wife, the Duchess of Sussex. However, it has since been revealed that rather than being a serious request, the exchange was, in fact, a private joke, as by that time Meghan had already been approached by filmmakers for an upcoming project.

The Duchess recorded the voiceover for Disneynature's new film Elephants in autumn 2019, after being approached by the filmmakers, Mark and Vanessa Berlowitz, earlier in the summer. Meghan had been aware of the film for some time and had seen some of the footage taken over a few years, so the team thought she would be a good fit for the narration given her passion for the subject.

Prince Harry and Meghan attended The Lion King premiere in July

Meghan signed the voiceover deal in return for a donation to wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders. A trailer for Elephant revealed that it "follows one family's extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives." The film will be available for streaming on Disney+ from 3 April, and you'll be able to get seven days of the streaming service free when you sign up.

Meghan has recorded the voiceover for Elephants on Disney+

At the beginning of the year, a video resurfaced showing Prince Harry and Meghan talking to the Disney CEO at The Lion King premiere back in July, during which Harry seized the opportunity to talk about a new role for his wife. In the video, the Prince could be heard telling Mr Iger: "You know she does voiceovers?" while gesturing towards Meghan, who is stood next to him in conversation with Beyonce and Jay-Z.

"Oh really? I did not know that," the Disney chief replies. "You seem surprised," Harry responds, before adding: "But yeah, she's really interested." The conversation concludes with Mr Iger telling Harry: "Sure, we'd love to try."

