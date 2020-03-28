The Queen shares sweet update during coronavirus pandemic – and you'll never guess what it is The monarch is a talented equestrian

For anyone in need of a smile, the Queen has shared a sweet update with fans during the current coronavirus pandemic – her beautiful carriage horses are currently enjoying some time off! The Royal Family tweeted on Saturday: "The Queens' carriage horses are turned out at Hampton Court Palace, where they will remain whilst they are not required for official duties. There are two types of carriage horse – Cleveland Bays and Windsor Greys. All the horses are named by the Queen."

It's understandably been a difficult few weeks for the royal family, and the Queen has even been forced to cancel her birthday parade, which Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement saying: "In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form. A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance."

Trooping the Colour was scheduled to take place on Saturday 13 June this year and the Queen - who is set to turn 94 - is usually joined by extended members of her family to watch the festivities from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. While the Queen's actual birthday is on 21 April, official celebrations to mark the sovereign's birthday have often been held on another day, particularly when the date has not been in the summer.

The Queen has been around horses her whole life

The Buckingham Palace royal garden parties, the Maundy Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor and the Japanese state visit have already been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The weekly Changing of the Guard at the royal palaces is also not taking place for the foreseeable future, while Princess Beatrice has been forced to cancel her wedding reception at Buckingham Palace gardens. She and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are set to marry on 29 May at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, London, but the couple are considering whether to make it a small affair with close friends and family only.

