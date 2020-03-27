Buckingham Palace has issued an update on the Queen's health after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. A spokesperson said: "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prime Minister on the 11 March and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare."

Mr Johnson, 55, announced the news via his Twitter account, revealing that he has mild symptoms and is self-isolating. He added that he will continue to work from home in a bid to fight the widespread virus.

According to the court circular, the 93-year-old monarch had her weekly audience with the PM at Buckingham Palace on 11 March. The Queen left London on 19 March to begin her Easter break at Windsor Castle early as a "sensible precaution." Her Majesty's last two meetings with Mr Johnson have taken place over the telephone and the royal family released a photo of the pair as they spoke from Windsor and Downing Street.

The Queen's son, the Prince of Wales, 71, was confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. Charles is currently self-isolating at his Scottish home, Birkhall, with wife Camilla, whose test came back negative. Clarence House said on Thursday that the Prince had been working from his desk and later released a video of Charles and Camilla clapping NHS workers from separate rooms.

The Queen conducted her weekly meeting with Boris by telephone on Wednesday

After confirmation that the heir-to-the-throne had contracted COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said: "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12 March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

The royal family released footage of the Queen's staff at Windsor Castle showing their support for NHS workers by clapping and playing music, on Thursday night.

