Andrew Parker Bowles has tested positive for coronavirus, he has told The Telegraph. The ex-husband of the Duchess of Cornwall is thought to have picked up the virus two weeks ago at the Cheltenham Festival, and told the newspaper: "I’ve felt pretty bloody awful with it. It’s better in the mornings and gets worse as the day goes on. I’ve had a bad cough and I’ve been very lethargic. I’m sleeping twice as long as normal." When asked whether he thought that the Gloucestershire-based event should have been cancelled, he responded: "To be honest it was optional whether we went. At the time the Underground was running full of people. You can’t blame Cheltenham. To be fair attendance was 10 percent down but I do know quite a few people who picked it up there."

The news of Andrew's illness comes just days after Camilla's current husband, the Prince of Wales, was revealed to be in good health and is no longer in self-isolation following his coronavirus diagnosis. Clarence House confirmed in a statement: "Today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation." Last week the public learned the news that the Queen's son had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating at his Scottish residence, Birkhall.

While the Prince was the first British royal family member to be diagnosed with the virus, other relatives have been affected. Not only has the Queen moved to Windsor Castle to self-isolate, but major events including the royal garden parties, Trooping the Colour and the Japanese state visit have all been cancelled, while royal duties are taking place by telephone and video conferencing, instead of in person.

The Duchess of Cornwall was also tested for COVID-19, and her results came back negative.

