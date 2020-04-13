Prince William and Kate Middleton's website releases important update during coronavirus crisis The Cambridges have been showing their support during the health crisis

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have outlined how their Royal Foundation will support those working on the frontline during the COVID-19 crisis. Prince William and Kate have added an important update to their website, which lists all of their charity projects.

The statement says that in the weeks ahead, the foundation will be: "Working to connect our partners with those who are able to provide practical support to frontline responders and their families; Doing all we can to promote and support the charities that can play a part in helping responders and their families with their mental health needs; And playing our part in the national effort to thank and celebrate all those working on the frontline of this crisis."

As their public royal duties have been affected by coronavirus, the Duke and Duchess have found other ways to carry out their work and keep in touch with organisations. It was announced on Sunday that Prince William had become patron of the National Emergencies Trust, which collaborates with charities and other bodies to raise and distribute money, and supports victims at the time of a domestic disaster.

Prince William spoke to Natalie Webster from Dal Dy Dir in Wales

In footage released on Kensington Royal's Instagram account, William spoke with two beneficiaries of the Trust – Dal Dy Dir farm, a community farm in Wales, and Moorlands Community Charity, which runs a food bank and meals on wheels, in East Yorkshire.

Before the UK lockdown was imposed, William and Kate visited a NHS 111 call centre in Croydon, to highlight its vital work during the crisis. The couple's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were also filmed applauding NHS workers during the first week of the Clap for our Carers campaign.

The Cambridges are believed to be residing at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, during the lockdown. William and Kate's eldest children, George, six, and Charlotte, four, are currently being home-schooled like thousands of other children across the UK.

