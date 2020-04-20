Prince Charles delighted royal fans after opening Ysbyty Calon Y Ddraig, Dragon's Heart Hospital, a temporary coronavirus hospital located at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, on Monday afternoon. The future King opened the building via a video message to abide by the current social distancing rules, and even showcased his language skills by speaking in some parts in Welsh. In the footage, the Prince of Wales began the speech with: "Boneddigion a Boneddigesau," translating to ladies and gentlemen. Charles then continued in English: "First Minister, Minister, Ladies and Gentleman, I am delighted to be able to join you today, through these electronic means, to mark the opening of Ysbyty Calon Y Ddraig."

Prince Charles opened the new Cardiff hospital from his office in Scotland

He also used the term "diolch o galon," meaning heartfelt thanks, to express his gratitude to everyone involved with creating Calon Y Ddraig. Charles said: "In a facility named, so evocatively and so appropriately, Calon Y Ddraig, what can I say except 'diolch o galon', and express the warmest possible thanks for what you have done, and all that you will do in this hospital, and all those other field hospitals, across Wales, where buildings have been transformed as part of the immense effort to combat the dreadful threat we face." The Queen's son then added: "Llongyfarchiadau ichi i gyd," meaning congratulations to you all.

The Prince of Wales learnt Welsh in 1969

Charles went on to show his appreciation for the efforts in the fast turn-around of the hospital. "Ladies and gentlemen, today we mark one of the most remarkable transformations that have been achieved – namely turning Wales’s national stadium – one might almost say its national shrine – into this giant temporary field hospital. This, and all the other field hospitals across Wales, are an achievement of which we are all immensely proud. Through your extraordinary efforts, this stadium, so long a place of who-wyl, has now become a place of healing." He then officially opened it: "Now, I am rather too far away to do this personally, but I know that the time has now come for the unveiling of the plaque to declare Ysbyty Calon Y Ddraig open."

The royal attended the University College of Wales at Aberystwyth for a term in 1969, where he was taught to speak Welsh by lecturer Edward Millward. Charles opened up about his efforts in learning the Welsh language in ITV documentary Charles: 50 years a Prince, saying: "I did my utmost to learn as much as I could. But in a term it's quite difficult, and I'm not as brilliant a linguist as I'd like to be."

