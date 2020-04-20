The Duchess of Sussex appeared in a pre-recorded TV interview for Good Morning America on Monday, and she looked absolutely beautiful! Wearing her dark hair long and glossy, Meghan chose one of her favourite chic white shirts for the chat, and accessorised with pretty stud earrings - though it was her gold necklaces that caught our attention. It appears that the royal chose to wear her Suetables pieces, which feature both son Archie and husband Prince Harry's star signs - how sweet is that?

WATCH: Meghan talks about Disneynature film 'Elephant'

We think Meghan wore her Suetables 'Vanessa Coin' Taurus necklace - in tribute to little Archie's May 6 birthday - and her 'Shirley Horoscope' Virgo necklace from the same brand - a nod to Harry's special day on September 15. At the prices of £63 ($79) and £31 ($39) respectively, they're certainly affordable royal buys, and each piece is handmade in Canada. She has worn them on a number of other occasions, including her visit to Broom Farm Community Centre back in November 2019.

In the clip, the Duchess said: "I hope that when people see this film, they realise how connected we all are and if we had more of awareness about the obstacles we're facing, I think we'd take care of each other, this planet and animals, in a very different way."

Canadian brand Suetables shared Meghan's jewellery on Instagram

Aside from her exciting documentary launch, Meghan and husband Prince Harry have been volunteering around their new home city of Los Angeles in recent weeks - delivering food parcels to those in need with local organisation Project Angel Food.

Giving a glimpse of her laid-back style, Meghan wore slouchy designer joggers as she made visits to local families. The 'Mixed Media Jersey Pants' by LA designer James Perse and are still available to buy for £321 if you want to emulate her comfy royal style.

Meghan and Harry have been volunteering in LA

The Sussexes have been settling into their new life in Los Angeles with their 11-month-old son, Archie, after moving from Vancouver Island in Canada. Aside from their volunteering, the royal couple have also been keeping in touch with their patronages and projects, with Meghan making a sweet video call to the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen earlier in April. The Duchess has also backed a new initiative by the inspirational ladies, who will be preparing meals and organising deliveries for Londoners during the coronavirus lockdown.