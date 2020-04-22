The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new life in LA has got off to a shaky start. Not only is COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown affecting us all, but now their new hometown has been hit by a 3.7 magnitude earthquake. The quake struck in the early hours of Wednesday morning at a depth of just over seven miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted: "Our Los Angeles Fire Department has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor." According to reports, the past ten days have already seen two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater hit the area.

While it wasn't strong enough to cause structural damage, and it is unknown if it was even felt by Prince Harry and Meghan, it did cause "light shaking" in certain areas which was enough to wake-up some famous LA residents. Chrissy Teigen simply tweeted: "EARTHQUAKE," while Thor actress Kat Dennings wrote: "Can earthquakes just not right now." Frozen star Josh Gad joked: "About how long does the whole End of Days part of the scriptures last? Asking for a friend…" HELLO! has reached out to reps for the Sussexes.

Harry and Meghan have been doing their part to help residents in their new neighbourhood since the lockdown was enforced. Last week, they were pictured during a low-key outing delivering food parcels to residents in West Hollywood. The happy couple were dressed down for the occasion and wearing protective face masks. Harry wore a grey polo shirt, jeans, lace-ups and a mauve baseball cap, while Meghan looked stylish in a black long-sleeved T-shirt, khaki trousers, white trainers and a blue baseball cap. As ever, they looked loved up as they walked hand-in-hand down the road to distribute meals to the vulnerable, as part of the Project Angel Food charity.

