The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been settling into life in Los Angeles, having moved to the United States in March just before the coronavirus lockdown. The pair were pictured during a low-key outing earlier in the week as they delivered food parcels to residents in their new neighbourhood, West Hollywood. The happy couple were dressed down for the occasion and wearing protective face masks. Harry wore a grey polo shirt, jeans, lace-ups and a mauve baseball cap, while Meghan looked stylish in a black long-sleeved T-shirt, khaki trousers, white trainers and a blue baseball cap. As ever, they looked loved up as they walked hand-in-hand down the road to distribute meals to the vulnerable, as part of the Project Angel Food charity.

VIDEO: Watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry deliver food parcels in LA (MEGA)

The couple's charity work went down a treat with local residents. Dan Tyrell was expecting to receive meals from Project Angel Food and was shocked when he opened the door to royalty. "They were both nice and very down-to-earth people," he told WEHOville. "They had masks on, and they were dressed down in jeans, but very nice jeans. I thought that tall red-headed guy looked pretty familiar, and that girl was very pretty. Then I saw the large black SUVs with the security guards behind them. If they had given me the heads up, I would have worn my tiara," he joked.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked loved-up while out in West Hollywood - credit MEGA

The Sussexes officially stepped back from their royal roles on 31 March, after carrying out a number of final engagements in the UK. They have since moved to LA with their baby son Archie Harrison, who turns one in May. Fans of the couple can expect to see a lot more of them in the future, as Meghan is set to take part in her first TV interview on Monday.

The former Suits actress will appear on Good Morning America to discuss the Disney documentary, Elephant, which she provided voiceover work for. In a clip shared on Instagram, a preview of the segment gives fans a glimpse at the upcoming interview. "On GMA Monday, Meghan Markle with an exclusive first look at the Disney documentary Elephant," a voice-over says over the clip.

