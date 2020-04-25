Why Prince Harry was expected to return to the UK this weekend The Sussexes are now living in Los Angeles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped back from royal duties on 31 March and are now currently living in Los Angeles with their baby son Archie. When the announcement was made about Prince Harry and Meghan's futures, it said that the couple would split their time between North America and the UK, with the pair expected to return to the latter on a regular basis.

Harry was expected to travel back to the UK this weekend for an important event – the London Marathon. The 26.2-mile race across the capital was set to take place on Sunday 26 April but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event has been postponed for the first time since its launch in 1981. The London Marathon has since been rescheduled for Sunday 4 October 2020.

Harry with the winners at the London Marathon 2019

The Prince has a close affinity with the iconic race and has been patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust since 2012. Harry has been at the finish line to present medals to the professional athletes and fun runners almost every year since his patronage began and often records a good luck message for participants ahead of race day.

The Duke of Sussex's appearance at the 2019 London Marathon came as a surprise and was not announced beforehand because it was close to his wife Meghan's due date with baby Archie. The Queen was the official starter for the 2018 race and the year before that, Harry cheered on runners at the start line, alongside his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law Kate.

William, Kate and Harry cheer on runners at the London Marathon 2017

Princess Beatrice is the first and only member of the royal family to have run the London Marathon. The Duke of York's eldest daughter took part in the 2010 race as part of a team with Richard Branson, his children Sam and Holly and her then boyfriend Dave Clark.

