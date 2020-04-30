Kate Middleton is sending fans the sweetest picture of herself as a thank you The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 38th birthday on 9 January

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 38th birthday earlier this year, on 9 January, and was no doubt inundated with well wishes from all over the world. And now, the mother-of-three is thanking her fans by sending them a very special thank you card back.

The blog Gert's Royal Replies has revealed the sweet picture that Kate has chosen to send alongside a thank you note – and it's none other than the picture the Duchess released on her birthday.

The photo, which was taken at Amner Hall by Matt Porteous in 2018, sees the Duchess sitting on a gate whilst dressed down in jeans, a checked white and blue shirt and a pale grey jumper.

"The Duchess of Cambridge thanks you for taking the trouble to write on the occasion of her 38th Birthday," reads the note.

"Your thoughtfulness was greatly appreciated by Her Royal Highness who sends her warmest thanks and best wishes."

This year's birthday was by far one of the most special for Kate fans, as it was the first time that the Palace treated them to a new photo to mark the special occasion. On previous birthdays, Kensington Palace have released pictures of the royal taken at official engagements.

In 2019, Kate's birthday post featured a picture taken during her and William's visit to Cyprus in December 2018. And Kate's thank you card, sent to fans around March, included a picture of her during the Cambridges' tour of Canada in 2016. In it, Kate can be seen looking glamorous in a red Preen dress, a maple-leaf brooch and an immaculate up do. It was the third year in a row that the Palace had sent the same picture, so they will no doubt be delighted when they receive this year's one.